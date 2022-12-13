APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the November 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

APXI stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.52.

Institutional Trading of APx Acquisition Corp. I

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000.

About APx Acquisition Corp. I

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

