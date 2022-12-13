Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Short Interest Update

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 744,800 shares, a growth of 122.9% from the November 15th total of 334,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.3 days. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Achieve Life Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 308,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 130,624 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHV opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21. Achieve Life Sciences has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Achieve Life Sciences

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

(Get Rating)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

