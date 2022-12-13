Short Interest in Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Grows By 60.4%

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the November 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Performance

ALTY opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th.

