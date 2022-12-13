Short Interest in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Decreases By 55.6%

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the November 15th total of 7,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other Aziyo Biologics news, Director Highcape Capital, L.P. acquired 735,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,491,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,597,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,588,619. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Ferguson purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $102,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,259.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Highcape Capital, L.P. acquired 735,000 shares of Aziyo Biologics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $3,491,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,597,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,588,619. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 765,000 shares of company stock worth $3,625,030. 39.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aziyo Biologics stock. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Aziyo Biologics accounts for approximately 2.7% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Endurant Capital Management LP owned approximately 8.37% of Aziyo Biologics worth $8,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on AZYO shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Aziyo Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:AZYO opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Aziyo Biologics has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of -0.54.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

