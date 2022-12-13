Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases Shares of 821 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,016,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Hologic by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 77,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOLX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hologic Stock Performance

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $75.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.