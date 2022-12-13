Short Interest in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Rises By 60.0%

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the November 15th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANPC opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnPac Bio-Medical Science

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) by 206.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,447 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.72% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

About AnPac Bio-Medical Science

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests using cancer differentiation analysis technology and device to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It also offers physical checkup package services.

