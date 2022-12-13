Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $446.08.

TYL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,071.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,636,445,000 after purchasing an additional 46,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,278,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,903,323,000 after purchasing an additional 35,064 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 26,110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,336,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,754 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,347,000 after acquiring an additional 101,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 618,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,666,000 after acquiring an additional 74,542 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $325.21 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $544.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $327.12 and its 200-day moving average is $349.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 73.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $473.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.54 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

