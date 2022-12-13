Short Interest in Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Decreases By 75.0%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATLCL opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.89.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3828 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%.

