Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INFN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Infinera Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of INFN stock opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Infinera has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $390.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Infinera by 22.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Infinera by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Infinera by 54.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Infinera by 4.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 17.8% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

