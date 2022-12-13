Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, an increase of 66.2% from the November 15th total of 82,900 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 10.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Avenue Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

Avenue Therapeutics stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.66. Avenue Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $18.75.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, a synthetic dual-acting opioid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative acute pain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.