Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 77.6% from the November 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Autoscope Technologies Stock Performance
AATC opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.98. Autoscope Technologies has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 million, a PE ratio of 57.67 and a beta of 0.81.
Autoscope Technologies Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Autoscope Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 533.39%.
Insider Transactions at Autoscope Technologies
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AATC. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Autoscope Technologies by 41.9% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Autoscope Technologies during the second quarter worth $83,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Autoscope Technologies during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Autoscope Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Autoscope Technologies Company Profile
Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.
Read More
