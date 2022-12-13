Colony Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned 0.35% of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,267,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 773,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,266,000 after purchasing an additional 234,648 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 292.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 158,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 118,058 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,242,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 44,169 shares during the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Stock Down 8.5 %

BAMR opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $64.09.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners ( NYSE:BAMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.00%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

