Colony Group LLC Sells 1,096 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,369,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,575,000 after purchasing an additional 403,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,366,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,587,000 after purchasing an additional 34,125 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,101,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,640,000 after purchasing an additional 247,669 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 536,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 460,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $75.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.93 and its 200 day moving average is $74.29. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $94.37.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

