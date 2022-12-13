Woodline Partners LP Increases Stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,521 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.12% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 38,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Insider Activity at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $181,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 722,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,106,458.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $159,185.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 222,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,100,365.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $181,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 722,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,106,458.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,271. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.26.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.79 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.