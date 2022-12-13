Woodline Partners LP Acquires 23,011 Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,011 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.69% of Tyra Biosciences worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 37.0% in the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 152,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 41,126 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 47.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

TYRA opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.89. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Tyra Biosciences Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.