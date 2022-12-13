Colony Group LLC Purchases 382 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 806,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,300,000 after buying an additional 65,823 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,012.2% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,018,000 after buying an additional 821,169 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 71,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VEU stock opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average of $49.42.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

