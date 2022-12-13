Woodline Partners LP Raises Stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned 1.53% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARYD. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 668,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 539,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 59,656 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ARYD opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

