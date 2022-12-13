Woodline Partners LP Makes New Investment in Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEAU)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEAU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $5,020,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $3,433,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,004,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $5,271,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $371,000.

NASDAQ:CHEAU opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. Chenghe Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10.

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

