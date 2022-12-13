250,001 Shares in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT) Bought by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 250,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.87% of DTRT Health Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its stake in DTRT Health Acquisition by 10,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 226,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 224,675 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,175,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in DTRT Health Acquisition by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 305,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

DTRT Health Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DTRT opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14. DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.34.

DTRT Health Acquisition Profile

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

