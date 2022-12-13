Formidable Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,032,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,692,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,437,000 after purchasing an additional 557,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 31,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 115.6% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 16,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $51.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.95.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

