Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Bought by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARCT. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,653.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Up 4.6 %

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arcturus Therapeutics Profile

Several research firms have commented on ARCT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

