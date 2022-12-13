Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $227,000 Stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating) by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,885 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 29,099 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $780,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,959 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA LABU opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $43.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83.

