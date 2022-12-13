Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $227,000 Stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating) by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,885 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 29,099 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $780,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,959 shares during the period.
Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 7.0 %
NYSEARCA LABU opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $43.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (LABU)
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LABU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.