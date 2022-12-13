Formidable Asset Management LLC Invests $205,000 in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of BioAtla as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BioAtla by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BioAtla by 45.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 243,931 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of BioAtla by 2.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 499,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in BioAtla during the second quarter valued at $1,218,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BioAtla during the second quarter valued at $834,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioAtla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCAB opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49. BioAtla, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $346.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioAtla Profile

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BCAB shares. JMP Securities started coverage on BioAtla in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BioAtla from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

