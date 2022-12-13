Formidable Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,982 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period.

EDD stock opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $5.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

