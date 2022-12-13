Formidable Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,406 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 361.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOK. Credit Suisse Group raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Nokia Oyj from €5.60 ($5.89) to €5.30 ($5.58) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($6.11) to €5.40 ($5.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.02.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 7.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a $0.0136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

