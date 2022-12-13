Formidable Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 22,507 Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Momentus in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Momentus in the second quarter valued at $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Momentus in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Momentus in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Momentus in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNTS stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. Momentus Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

