Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 819 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $15,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 53,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $88.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.04. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $77.44 and a 12-month high of $108.15.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.