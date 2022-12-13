Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 819 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $15,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 53,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $88.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.04. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $77.44 and a 12-month high of $108.15.

