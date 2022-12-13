948,818 Shares in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 948,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,454,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 53,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 24,090 shares during the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 48,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 56,861 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.54.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

