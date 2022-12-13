Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $15,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2,330.8% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

MTUM opened at $148.69 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.87.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.