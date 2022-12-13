PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Holdings Raised by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,084 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $16,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 417.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 546.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 23.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth about $80,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PKI shares. Cowen raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.91.

PerkinElmer Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:PKI opened at $142.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.64. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.46 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 13.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.71%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.