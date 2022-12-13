Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.05% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $14,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,240,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,663,000 after acquiring an additional 618,318 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,031,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,288,000 after buying an additional 5,175,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,139,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,488,000 after buying an additional 1,761,085 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.34.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

