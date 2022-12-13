Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 125.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,663 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $14,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,848.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219,674 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,585,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,203,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,849 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,856,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,541 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,136,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,474 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average of $45.93. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $53.16.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

