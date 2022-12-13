Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Position Increased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $14,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $334.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.29. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The firm has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

