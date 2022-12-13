Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 136,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,047,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 63.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $109.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 24.10 and a current ratio of 24.10. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.47 and a 52-week high of $265.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.60). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.46%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

