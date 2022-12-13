Captrust Financial Advisors Has $13.27 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $13,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.88.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $319.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.68. The company has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $320.95.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

