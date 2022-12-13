The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,022 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $13,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Several research firms have recently commented on PNC. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.78.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $156.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.62 and a 200-day moving average of $160.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

