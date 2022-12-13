Utah Retirement Systems Acquires 1,160 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Datadog were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Datadog by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Datadog from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.81.

Datadog stock opened at $76.99 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.45 and a 1-year high of $186.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,539.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.54 and a 200-day moving average of $92.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 296,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $20,000,592.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 605,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,798,340.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,864,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,150,006 shares of company stock worth $79,339,605 and sold 197,661 shares worth $15,032,294. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

