Utah Retirement Systems Grows Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Arista Networks by 10.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,724,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,652,000 after buying an additional 553,782 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 66.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,325,000 after buying an additional 1,788,816 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,090,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,431,000 after acquiring an additional 120,277 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,823,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,371,000 after acquiring an additional 57,203 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $49,532.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,125.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $119,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $49,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at $238,125.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,171 shares of company stock valued at $8,921,273. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.32.

ANET stock opened at $130.96 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.98.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.