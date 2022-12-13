Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 32,612 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 67.1% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

