Utah Retirement Systems Purchases 1,900 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in onsemi were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in onsemi by 26.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,213,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,815 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in onsemi by 48.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,618,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,914 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its holdings in onsemi by 116.4% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,952,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,667,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $70.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.56 and a 200 day moving average of $64.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. onsemi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $77.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ON. Benchmark decreased their target price on onsemi to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on onsemi in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.89.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

