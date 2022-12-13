Utah Retirement Systems Sells 6,300 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,411 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in VMware were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 3.5% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 115,268 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in VMware by 22.1% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in VMware by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 275,426 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,393,000 after buying an additional 178,627 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Stock Performance

NYSE VMW opened at $122.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $136.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). VMware had a negative return on equity of 1,930.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VMW. StockNews.com lowered shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on VMware to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.86.

Insider Transactions at VMware

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.