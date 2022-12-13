FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 64.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 65.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 245.0% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 266.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 71.23%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FE shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

