Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 125.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXS opened at $57.36 on Tuesday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $48.32 and a twelve month high of $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.99.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). AXIS Capital had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 42.16%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

