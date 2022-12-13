Utah Retirement Systems Has $3.97 Million Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,064,000 after buying an additional 5,958,763 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 160.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,209,000 after buying an additional 9,671,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,281,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.9 %

APO opened at $64.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.87. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $75.39. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.73.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -28.37%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

