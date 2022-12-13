Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.15 Million in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 50,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 329.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 185,663 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,322,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 72,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 735.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 183,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

ILF opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $31.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.64.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.