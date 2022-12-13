Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 104.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,430 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 24.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,063 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 716,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 363,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 45,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, President Ondrej Vlcek bought 456,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001,367.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,659,568.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $30.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.76.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

