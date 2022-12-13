Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Trims Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $71.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $122.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.26.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.88%.

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.89.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

