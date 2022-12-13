Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,090 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $391,652,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1,795.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $338,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,551 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $325,176,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,423,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,899 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $162.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.85 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.15.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

