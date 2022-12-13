Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.43.

NOC stock opened at $535.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $364.62 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

