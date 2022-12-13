Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 42.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 12.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Humana by 3.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Humana by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $522.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.00.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $529.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $529.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.94. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total value of $3,184,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

